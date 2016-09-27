Rosie O’Donnell slams ‘orange anus’ Donald Trump over debate name calling

The comedian called the GOP presidential nominee an “orange anus” after he refused to roll back on the misogynistic and bullying comments he’s made about her over the past decade.

Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials,” the former reality TV personality said toward the end of the televised debate with Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“Some of it said in entertainment, some of it said by somebody who’s been very vicious to me, Rosie O’Donnell,” he added. “I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.”

Trump has previously described O’Donnell “dumb,” “disgusting,” “a slob,” who has a “fat, ugly face.”

The TV personality responded to his latest outburst with this five-word tweet:

And just 15 minutes later, she branded Trump an “orange anus” in this equally blistering message:

HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT … @WeinerAnne — Rosie (@Rosie) September 27, 2016

Both tweets immediately went viral, with pop star Madonna saying she also had O’Donnell’s back in her war of words against the brash businessman.

https://t.co/EvxYa7A4bL — the 5 mins orange anus can’t seem to get over — tell the truth – shame the donald #ImWithHer — Rosie (@Rosie) September 27, 2016

Mess with my girl Rosie and you’re messing with me!!! Cruelty never made anyone a winner. ❤️ #rebelhearts4ever pic.twitter.com/gvkF6HpU47 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 27, 2016

The feud between Trump and O’Donnell dates back almost a decade, after she mimicked Trump when she was co-hosting on “The View.”

Many viewers said they were stunned that Trump should bring it up during the debate at all, highlighting that it was inappropriate and the sign of a “toxic, unreliable mind.”