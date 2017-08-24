Roveinai Poumai,becomes mile high flier ,Manipur’s first Naga lady pilot

IMPHAL, Aug24 :She is flying high, she is reaching for the sky – these are not just mere phrases but they are actually true for Roveinai Poumai, the first Naga lady pilot from Manipur.

It is indeed a proud moment for the Naga people of Manipur and Nagaland to get their first lady pilot who broke all stereotypes and carved a niche for herself in the male-dominated Naga society.

Roveinai Poumai first of the Naga lady pilots , hails from Poumai-Naga tribe in Manipur and is currently employed with Jet Airways.

She is the daughter of PD Sele of Purul Rosofil, Sena- pati district.

She completed her Commercial Pilot Course from Basiar Aviation College, Cessnock in New South Wales, Australia.