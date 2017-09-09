Royal Bhutan Airlines flight: Passengers deboarded after smoke noticed while take-off

Kolkata/West Bengal, September 9: The passengers who were travelling in the Royal Bhutan Airlines flight were deboarded on Saturday after smoke was coming out of the plane during take-off from Kolkata airport. According to reliable sources, the flight was taking-off for Bangkok when smoke was noticed. After smoke was noticed, the take-off was aborted. Fire brigades were rushed to the location.

A similar incident took place in 2014, a Royal Bhutan Airlines flight from Paro to Mumbai was forced to make an emergency landing at the NSC Bose International Airport in Kolkata after the windshield of the aircraft cracked during the journey. and another incident took place on Tuesday, when an Air India plane veered off from the taxiway at Kochi airport while approaching parking bay. The aircraft was grounded after the incident.

