Royal Enfield’s Bullet Electra renamed not discontinued, says company

New Delhi, Sep 27: Eicher Motors owned Royal Enfield denied discontinuing its 350cc motorcycle Bullet Electra. Talking to ETAuto about the development tThe company said the motorcycle will not go off shelf but will be sold under different name which is Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start).

According to ET Auto “Royal Enfield’s iconic motorcycle Bullet 350 ES (erstwhile known as Bullet Electra) continues to be a part of the product line up. The motorcycle is available for our customers in four distinct colours – Black, Silver, Grey and Blue across all dealerships and company owned stores across India,” a company spokesperson told ETAuto in an email reply.

Explaining the reason behind the development, the company said: “There is no big business reason behind the step. It’s just to keep it simple and comprehensive for consumers by putting it under one basket. The name was officially changed months back. The website stopped showing the name recently which created this hype.” Since the specification and category of Bullet 350 and Electra were same the only difference was that Electra has an electric start option.

The technical specifications of the motorcycle will remain unchanged. The Bullet 350 ES comes equipped with 346cc Single Cylinder, 4 strokes, Twinspark, Air-cooled engine which churns out 19.8 bhp of power @ 5250 rpm, and 28 Nm of maximum torque @ 4000 rpm. It measures 2140mm X 810mm X 1120mm.

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), for the month of August 2016, Royal Enfield sold 54,735 units in the domestic market, registering a year-on-year growth of 31.57 percent. Its year-to-date sales stood at 2, 50,192 units, witnessing growth of 34.66 percent.

The erstwhile Bullet Electra sold 4,839 units in August, representing de-growth of 9 percent. The motorcycle’s April-August, 2016 sales stood at 20,645 units as against 26,294 units during corresponding period previous year.