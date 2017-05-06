Royal Return: TP Senkumar is back, assumes charge as Kerala DGP

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6: TP Senkumar assumes charge as Kerala DGP on Saturday afternoon. Though the Supreme court has ordered to reinstate DGP TP Senkumar on April 24, the state government did it after delaying it for a fortnight. T P Senkumar is appointed as the state police chief in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on April 24. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the government order on Friday, the order is issued on Saturday.

Reportedly 100 DYSPs were transferred prior to TP Senkumar’s appointment.

Meanwhile, Loknath Behera has been given charge as Director of Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau – a post he was holding after the government asked former VACB chief Jacob Thomas to go on leave. The government perforce has to reinstate Senkumar after the SC came down heavily on the Pinarayi regime while dismissing its clarification petition.

The legislature presented the request of last Wednesday looking for illumination in the arrangements of Loknath Behera, Jacob Thomas and N Shanker Reddy as these three officers were posted through a similar request that expelled Senkumar from the post of state police boss on June 1, 2016.

The SC will consider the disdain of court request of recorded by Senkumar against the administration on Tuesday. The SC on Monday will consider the survey request of documented by the legislature.

Action from the Supreme Court

The SC looked for the reaction of the Kerala Chief Secretary on a scorn supplication documented by Senkumar. A seat involving Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta issued a notice to Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and settled May 9 for hearing. The court likewise forced `25,000 on the Kerala government as court costs.

The state government had recorded a different illumination supplication on the Supreme Court’s April 24 judgment reestablishing Senkumar. Dushyant Dave, showing up for Senkumar, told the seat the legislature has decided the SC judgment.

Sidharth Luthra, showing up for Kerala Government, advised the court the procedure to restore Senkumar was going on and the legislature had recorded a survey appeal.

“That is not a contention. We will see the survey request of when it will come up for hearing. We are rejecting it (the request) with expenses. We are allowing them to pull back it with a cost of `25,000,” the court said.

The Supreme Court seat said it had not gone into the charges of malafide raised by Senkumar yet the state affirmed the same by documenting such an application.