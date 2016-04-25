Royal Sunday for Bachchan couple in Rajasthan

New Delhi, April 25 : It was a Royal Sunday for the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan in Rajasthan.

The first couple of Bollywood, who recently featured in a commercial for Kalyan Jewellers, visited Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur to inaugurate their showrooms.

Reportedly, the showrooms will feature Polki, gold, diamond and precious stone studded jewellery designs from across the country.

The 73-year-old actor took to his blog to post some snaps from the events and wrote, “Mumbai-Jodhpur then Jodhpur-Jaipur then Jaipur-Udaipur and finally Udaipur-Mumbai .. and the love and affection of the people of this nation .. overwhelmed and so deeply grateful to the Almighty …Blue for Jodhpur … Pink for Jaipur … Yellow for Udaipur.”

The ‘Wazir’ actor and the ‘Guddi’ actress have portrayed a Rajasthani couple in the ad.

The pictures from the blog showed the couple dressed in ‘pink,’ addressed the mass and had gala time clicking selfies with them.

Big-B has recently wrapped up his shoot for Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming movie ‘PINK’ and is busy with the post production of Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘TE3N’ which is supposed to release this May.

Jaya Bachahan, on other hand is busy with ‘Hera Pheri 3,’ due to release in August.