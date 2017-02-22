Rs 10 crore not huge amount to Sasikala: Will serve 13 more months in Jail if not paid

Bengaluru, Feb 22: VK Sasikala dreamed a lot about the Chief Minister’s chair of Tamil Nadu. Now, she is in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail at Bengaluru. The fate converted a Chief Minister aspirant to Prisoner Number 9234.

Now, the AIADMK leader , serving a jail term after her conviction in disproportionate assets case, will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she fails to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore imposed by the Supreme Court of India.

A statement issued by the Prisons Superintendent Krishna Kumar, says this.

“Sasikala Natarajan will have to pay Rs 10 crore and if she fails to pay the punitive amount imposed by the Supreme Court, she will have to serve 13 more months in the jail,”

-Krishna Kumar, Prisons Superintendent, Parappanna Agrahara

“The convicts — VK Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran — are getting (the same) treatment in the jail as others are getting and they have not been given any special treatment,” Krishna Kumar said. For security reasons, Sasikala and Ilavarasi have been lodged in the women’s block and they are living in a small cell, Kumar said.

Sudhakaran is lodged in the men’s block, he added.

Food and Medicine:

Food prepared in jail is served to them and prison doctors are regularly conducting medical checkups and delivering medicines to them, Kumar also said.

They are allowed to watch TV at a commonplace, the jail superintendent said .

The apex court had on February 14 restored VK Sasikala’s conviction in the disproportionate assets case, awarding 4 years jail term to her and her relatives, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 crore each. Sasikala will be in jail for three years and about 11 months, out of the 4 years sentence awarded by the trial court. She had earlier spent 21 days in Parappana Agrahara jail after conviction by the trial court in September 2014. Sasikala seeking her transfer to Chennai jail: