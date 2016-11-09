Is Rs 2000 Notes have a NGC Chip ? Not only chips, It is also have a Jio Sim with 4G connection

New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 caused ripples across India as people thronged ATMs, petrol pumps and grocery shops in their desperation to use as much of their unused cash as possible.

Modi, in his announcement, said that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 will become illegal from the midnight of 9 November and they will be replaced by new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes.

While the BJP’s political detractors such as Mamata Banerjee, CPI-M and Congress slammed Modi for his ‘draconian’ decision, his supporters in the party and media were nimble-footed in singing praises for him.

Awe struck by Modi’s supposed ‘masterstroke,’ Zee News owned by BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Chandra, went a step ahead to announce how the new Rs 2000 note will have a secret chip, which will help the central government agencies to trace the note even when it was buried under 120 meters.

The theory crafted by Zee News sounded more adventurous than even the makers of James Bond series could ever have come up with. (See below)

Zee News’ Rs 2000 embedded chip theory was widely shared on WhatsApp prompting even some of Modi’s critics to believe it as a real story. But, there was one problem.

The story propogated by Zee News was fake.

This was enough to cause huge social media reactions as users on microblogging site posted funny comments.

Here are some of them:

I heard the new Rs.2000 notes have an inbuilt mechanism whereby if you do something bad, they give you a mild shock. — Karthik (@beastoftraal) November 9, 2016

The Nano GPS chips in the new Rs 2000 Notes is a brilliant idea to track black Money. Too bad RBI is not aware about it pic.twitter.com/WW98WFUk5g — Joy (@Joydas) November 8, 2016

Just saw the first look of Rs2000 note 2. Has latest version of android and slight improvement in camera. ???#ModiFightsCorruption — JohnOliver (@ProfOliver_) November 9, 2016

