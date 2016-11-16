Rs 350 crore plus spent on marketing this year : Vivek Zhang, Vivo India

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has planned an aggressive marketing strategy to promote their newly launched V5 selfie-focussed smartphone in India.

The new TVC featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh will launch on November 23 across television channels in India.

The ad showcases the story of two young travellers and talks about Vivo V5 which comes with 20 MP moonlight selfie camera.



This year, Vivo has been aggressively marketing its brand and has allocated high budgets for it. This year alone, Vivo has spent more than Rs 350 crore as their total marketing spends. The brand bagged the Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsorship for two years after replacing PepsiCo and allocated Rs 200 crore only for the IPL promotions. According to reports, the player has also spent around Rs 80-100 crore during the festive season, double of what they had spent last year. For the first time, it also roped Bollywood celebrity Ranveer Singh as the face of the brand.

The brand which had a market share of 3.1 per cent in the total smartphone market at the start of this year, reportedly, has now increased to 5-6 per cent by volume and 7 per cent by value. It further has plans of capturing 10 per cent market share by 2017.

In an interview with exchange4media, Vivek Zhang, CMO, Vivo Mobile spoke about marketing plans for their new phone, budget allocated for promoting, how their association with Ranveer Singh has helped the brand and the importance of India as a market.