Rs 389.31 crore project Gateshwar Panth dam collapses 24 hours ahead of inauguration by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bhagalpur/ Bihar, September 20: Gateshwar Panth Canal Project dam, worth Rs 389.31 crore, collapsed on Tuesday 24 hours ahead of its inauguration. The dam was to be inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Lallan Singh, Minister of Water Resources, claimed, “the dam broke due to release of water in full capacity. The incident has not caused any damage to the newly constructed part of the project.”

Bateshwarasthan Ganga Pump Canal Project was set up by the government under irrigation scheme at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur, says media reports. It was constructed to collect water in the canal and facilitate farmers.

DAM COLLAPSE IN # BIHAR; day b4 inauguration; created frantic ambience. Water entering the city, penetrating many homes in low-lying areas. pic.twitter.com/yij5t0JaJk — सुनील अनन्तपुरी (@sunilupdate) September 20, 2017

Collapse of the dam resulted in water logging and penetrated several houses in the low lying area. Following the mishap, concerned officials had rushed to the spot.

The dam would have provided irrigation facility to 18620 hectares in Bhagalpur and 22658 hectares in Godda district of Jharkhand.

Initially, the project plan was of Rs 13.88 crore which was approved by the Planning Commission in January 1977.