Rs 6,000 crore initial public offering by ICICI Prudential life insurance, 76% subscribed, issue closes today 

New Delhi, September 21: The Rs 6,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the biggest in nearly six years, attracted bids for 10.03 crore shares on Day 3 of the bidding process.

Data compiled from BSE and NSE showed 76.15 per cent of the issue size of 13.23 crore shares got subscribed by 1.10 pm (IST) on Wednesday, reports economictimes.com.

Retail individual investors have so far bid for 5.5 crore shares, or 98.02 per cent of the quota limit of 5.71 crore shares. The portion reserved for ICICI BankBSE -0.63 % shareholders was subscribed 75.59 per cent.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 33.74 per cent, while the QIB portion got subscribed 69.34 per cent. The QIB subscription data excluded the anchor investor portion.

The insurer had on Friday allotted Rs 1,635 crore worth of shares to anchor investors. Till Tuesday, the IPO had attracted over 5 lakh applications from retail investors. “The IPO price range of Rs 300-334 implies a valuation of 3.1-3.4 times on March FY16 EV, while 2.2-2.4 times on September FY18 EV, which is fully priced in. But RoEV are likely to improve to 18-19 per cent by FY18 on high business growth, improving margin on the back of improving persistency and better equity cycle. Hence, we recommend to subscribe for long term gains,” brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note.