RS MP Roopa Ganguly admitted to AMRI hospital due to hematoma

KOLKATA,Dec24: Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly was admitted to Salt Lake’s AMRI Hospital on Friday after she complained of severe headaches and blurry vision. Party sources alleged Roopa had been ailing since she was allegedly involved in a political face-off on May 22 at Kakdwip (South 24-Parganas).

A BJP communique said, the MP — who had been leading the party’s Dhulagarh agitation — had a small hematoma in the brain and a partially disturbed vision. It stated, the doctors suspect it to be a fallout of the May 22 incident as she suffered multiple blood clots in brain. She had been advised medical treatment and rest. Otherwise she is normal. According to a hospital source, the MP has a hematoma. She is out of danger and her condition is stable.

In the Kakdwip incident, Roopa was attacked allegedly by Trinamool workers while Bengal reeled under post-poll violence. A group of people allegedly blocked her way, smashed her car’s windshield and assaulted her.The development, ironically, comes a day before Roopa was to accompany a BJP parliamentary party delegation to Dhulagarh.