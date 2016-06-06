RS polls: Congress moves 14 Karnataka independent MLAs to Mumbai hotel

Mumbai, June 6 : In wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged ‘sting operation’ ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on June 11, the Congress Party today moved 14 independent MLAs from Karnataka to a hotel in Mumbai.

There has, however, been no official confirmation in this regard.

The grand old party has four of the 12 seats in the state while the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) have five and two seats respectively with one seat remaining vacant.

A political slugfest had erupted in Karnataka on June 3 over a ‘sting operation’, which purportedly showed the legislators negotiating a money-deal in exchange for their votes in the biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

The Election Commission had on Friday sought a report from the State Chief Electoral Officer following media reports about the alleged ‘sting operation’.

In the sting operation, a group of MLAs from Karnataka were being shown by a television news channel purportedly demanding money for supporting a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.