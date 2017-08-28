RSDC joins with NSFDC to extend benefits of skilling to marginalised group in the society

New Delhi, August 28: Continuing with its drive to extend the benefits of skilling to the marginalised strata of society, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), the sector skill council for Rubber in the country, has tied up with National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC).

NSFDC, under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has been set up with the objective to promote socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes living below the poverty line by providing financial assistance for income generating schemes and through skill development training.

Under the terms of the MoU, RSDC will implement Skill Development Training Programmes sponsored by NSFDC from time to time as per NSQF (National Skills Qualification Framework). RSDC will ensure that fresh candidates who are not already employed in the organised sector are the actual beneficiary of skilliing programme under this MoU.

“RSDC is committed to raise the benchmark of skilling and is targeting to emerge as the best Sector Skill Council that NSDFC has tied up with. RSDC is also aligned with the spirit of Garib Kalyan Varsh 2017 and tie-up with NSDFC will help it contribute meaningfully to the same”, said Ms. Meghna Mishra, CEO RSDC.

In an attempt to bolster the rubber training programmes at all levels from shop floor to those pursuing higher studies, RSDC has tied up with a string of prestigious universities in the country especially in South and North East India, the traditional rubber dominated regions in the country. The latest to come on board is Sharda University, a prominent university in the NCR region.

“Sharda University is first University in the North to join hands with RSDC for dual certification. Already, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent University, Chennai, Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai, Downtown University, Assam and ICFAI University, Tripura have tied up with RSDC for dual certification”, said Ms. Mishra.

Under these tie-ups, students can get value added program in the form of dual certification which is offered to engineering students pursuing Polymer technology, Chemical and Automobile engineering. The MoUs with these universities provide for certification and assessment support to the University by RSDC. The university will organize internships and industry placements for students in consultation with RSDC. RSDC will also ensure quality of training delivery by adopting a stringent process for accreditation of training providers.

(ANI-NewsVoir)