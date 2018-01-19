RSS activist hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur 

Kannur, Kerala, Jan 19: In fresh escalation of tension, an RSS and ABVP activist from Nedumpoyil near Peravoor in the district was hacked to death at by an unidentified gang on Friday evening.

Shyamaprasad, 24, a native of Chittariparambu, was attacked by a masked gang when he was riding his bike. He was associated with the RSS-backed ABVP Government Industrial Training Institute, Peravoor.

The incident took place at Kommeri near Nedumpoyil.

Shyamaprasad ran away and tried seeking shelter in a house nearby after being injured. However, the gang followed him and hacked him again at the verandah of the house. The attackers withdrew only after MGNREGA workers who came that way created noise. Though Shyamprasad was taken to Koothuparamba hospital, his life could not be saved.

Shyamprasad is the son of Raveendran and Shaina.  A police team led by Iritty DySP Prajeesh Thottathil, Peravoor CI A Kuttikrishnan and Koothuparamba CI Joshy Jose is camping in the area.

