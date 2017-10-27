RSS affiliate demands ban on Namaz at Taj Mahal, or else allow Hindus to perform Shiva Pooja at the funerary

New Delhi, October 27: The monument for love which has been doomed in controversies receive a demand from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked organisation. It calls for a ban over Friday prayers at the historic monument.

The demand has been raised by Akhil Bhartiya Itihaas Sankalan Samiti, the history wing of RSS.

The National Organisation Secretary of RSS Dr Balmukund Pandey asserted that as Taj Mahal is a national heritage, Muslims shouldn’t use it as a religious place. The permission to perform ‘namaz’ at Taj Mahal should be withdrawn.

Pandey said that if ‘namaz’ is allowed to practise, then Hindus must be granted permission to perform Shiva pooja at the historic monument.

Pandey further told that his organisation has started listing out all such monuments that were demolished by Muslims to construct mausoleum.

Taj Mahal used to remain closed on Fridays to facilitate the prayers.

Days before, some members of right wing Hindu Yuva Vahini were arrested for chanting ‘Shiv Chalisaa’ inside the Taj premises. They demanded rights to perform prayers claiming that before turning into a mausoleum, Taj was a Shiva temple.

After tendering a written apology to the authorities, Yuva Vahini members were released.

Recently BJP MLA Sangeet Som had claimed that Taj Mahal was built by traitors. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi countering Som, asserted that Red Fort was also built by traitors. He then asked if Prime Minister Modi would stop hoisting flag there.

BJP has however distanced itself from the controversy claiming that it was Som’s personal opinion. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Som to explain his comments.

Yogi after visiting Taj Mahal, swept its premises. Owaisi told that it is not the premises, but the minds of the BJP workers that had to be swept to control all these controversies.