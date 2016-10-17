RSS bandh:Section 144 imposed in four areas after RSS worker’s murder in Bangalore

Bengaluru,Oct17:Bengaluru city saw a day of unrest when a 35-year old RSS party worker was attacked and murdered in broad daylight on Sunday afternoon. Section 144 was imposed in Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, Commercial Street and Bharathi Nagar. The brazen attack took place near the Commercial Street area of Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

The victim, Rudresh, was on his way home after attending an event organized by the RSS.

Eyewitnesses said that the assailants wearing masks came on a bike and attacked him with a machete.

Rudresh, the mandal president of the Shivajinagar Shikha of the RSS, was also the secretary of the BJP unit in Shivajinagar. He had taken part in a route march near the RBANMS Grounds before he was murdered. He had stopped his motor cycle at Kamraj Road and was talking to three of his friends when two men on a motorcycle attacked him. Rudresh was immediately taken to hospital, but was declared brought dead. Soon after the incident news spread and RSS activists staged a protest outside the Commercial Street police station. The busy shopping area witnessed massive traffic jams.

Sources say that senior leaders of the BJP and the RSS have been advised not to create any unrest that could lead to violence as it could affect the image of the party as it builds it image for the oncoming assembly elections.