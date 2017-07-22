RSS-BJP affiliated think tank plans protection of Hinduism through online media

New Delhi, July 22: Bharat Niti has planned a large ‘Hinduism and Social Media Conclave’ in November in the sacred city of Kashi, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi is also known. Bharat Niti is an RSS-BJP affiliated think tank.

It aims to raise a dedicated unit of virtual soldiers from among its Internet and social media savvy cadre to “protect Hinduism from being deprecated and its symbols desecrated on online platforms by people inspired by leftist ideologies or Islamism”. The meeting would discuss how Hinduism can be preserved and disseminated via online and social media platforms such as Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

“It has turned into the request of the day that rapscallions post debasing material via web-based networking media sites in order to offend of the Hindus,” Shailendra Sengar, an individual from the administration group of Bharat Niti, revealed to Mail Today. “They ridicule our Gods and Goddesses. Now and again it has been seen that more than making fun, they post things that are specifically heretical. We might be talking about at the Kashi meet how we can stop and counter such publicity as additionally, we should assemble our heads to discover approaches to spread Hinduism through cutting edge means, for example, web-based social networking and online stages.”

Sengar, who is additionally the recently named VP of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, revealed to Mail Today that Uttar Pradesh boss clergyman Yogi Adityanath, who has come to be seen as of late as the new and more forceful face of Hindutva governmental issues, is the assigned boss visitor for the occasion. BJP-RSS ideologues, for example, Muralidhar Rao would likewise be going to the meet. Rao is a main conservative financial ideologue and the tutor of Bharat Niti activity.

“We have concurred our welcome to the central priest of Uttar Pradesh and he wants to go to. He was extremely cheerful at the activity,” Sengar said. Scholastics, for example, analyst on Hinduism David Frawley, would fire the energy of the web troopers on the event, Sengar stated, including, “Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation alongside such lights as Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurveda and observer/reporter Advaita Kala will likewise beauty the meeting with their quality and offer their experiences into what we need to accomplish.”

There would be an uncommon session to concentrate regarding the matter of cow and the holiness it conveys in the Hindutva conviction framework. Bharat Niti is an activity to support target ponder and inside and out investigation by natives, policymakers, space specialists, analysts, and pundits, on shifted issues of national and global significance. It is a wide stage to unite different partners to ponder and propose open arrangement in the more extensive national intrigue.