RSS claims it is growing popular among youth in India

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is growing popular among the youth with 90 percent of participants at its ‘shakhas’ across the country below the age of 45, a Sangh functionary today claimed.

As much as 53 percent of the total participants in daily shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are students, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) Joint President of Delhi unit Alok Kumar said.

“At present, 57,185 shakhas are being organized daily at 36,729 locations across the country. And 90 percent of the participants in these shakhas are below the age of 45 years,” Alok Kumar said.

Around 1,805 ‘shakhas’ are being organized daily in Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi and the number is likely to be increased by 15 percent in coming days, he added.

Alok Kumar also informed that in last one year 1.4 lakh youth have opted for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ (RSS) primary training of one year.

Sharing details about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) recently held ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ at Coimbatore, Alok Kumar said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) passed resolutions expressing concern over violence instigated by anti-national elements in CPIM ruled Kerala and Mamata ruled West Bengal.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of encouraging jihadi groups and anti-national elements in the state, Alok Kumar claimed that the Hindu population in the state is declining due to Trinamool Congress’s Muslim vote bank politics.

Describing the situation in Southern state Kerala too as “worrisome,” Alok Kumar said that after Communist Party Of India-Marxist (CPIM) -led Left Democratic Front (LDF) victory in the state assembly elections, there had been a sharp increase in attacks on activists, sympathisers, and outfits associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).