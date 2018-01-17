RSS defamation case: Rahul asked by court to appear on April 23

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Jan 17: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been ordered by a Bhiwandi Court on Wednesday to be present in court on April 23, for framing of charges against him in a defamation case for saying “RSS people killed Gandhi”.

The court set a new date as Gandhi was not present in court today and the court allowed an exemption from court application presented by his lawyer.

A local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014, that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi had in September 2016, withdrew his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case and said he would face the trial.

He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court.