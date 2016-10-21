RSS education wing to HRD : Demands gradual removal of English as a medium of instruction

New Delhi, Oct 21: The medium of instruction from elementary to higher levels in schools should be the mother tongue. Foreign languages should not be offered as an alternative to any Indian language at the school level. English should no longer be mandatory at any level.

All research works must be linked to “national requirements’ and projects that do not meet this condition should not get UGC scholarships. References that insult Indian culture, tradition, sects, thoughts, eminent personalities and offer wrong explanations must be removed from textbooks at all levels.

The SSUN leaders have already met HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar with their list of suggestions. An October 14 email by an HRD official to the SSUN acknowledges that “suggestions given by you have been noted down. They will be discussed during the formation of the new education policy”.

Among the significant demands of the SSUN is the emphasis on Indian languages at all levels of education and gradual removal of English as a medium of instruction, both in private and government institutes. It has asked the government to “immediately provide facilities to introduce education in Indian languages in English-medium institutions like IIT, IIM and NIT”, and “take legal action” against schools that prevent students from speaking in their mother tongue

These are some of the recommendations that the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) has made to the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the new education policy that is to be formulated soon.