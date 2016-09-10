RSS in Kerala now come out with a sharp criticism against the popular Onam legend

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10: After putting the BJP leaders and cadres into a dilemma over its stance in favour of calls for entry to women of all ages to the Sabarimala temple, the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has now come out with a sharp criticism against the popular Onam legend.

An article published in the Onam special edition of the RSS mouthpiece ‘Kesari’, argued that Onam celebrations were originally intended to celebrate Vamana jayanti; the birthday of Vamana, one of the incarnations of lord Vishnu and not to rejoice over the annual homecoming of Mahabali, as presented in popular beliefs.

The cover story, by K Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, in the magazine begins with a criticism against the practice of picturing Mahabali as a potbellied man with a huge moustache.

It soon starts to question popular beliefs regarding the festival and the legend behind it. The cover page of the Onam special edition of the magazine also sports the picture of a boy in in the garb of Vamana.

“There is no reference or explanation in mythological scriptures that support the story that Vamana, through treachery, pushed King Mahabali into netherworld and got hold of all three worlds…the most regretful thing is that Sreekanteswaram’s Sabdatharavali, Vettam Mani’s purana nikhandu and even the school text books repeat the cooked-up story of Mahabali and Vamana,” says the article.

With the support of quotes from Srimad Bhagavatham and other scriptures, the article claims that lord Vishnu in fact saved Mahabali from his blind self-esteem and put him in an eternally higher pedestal. The Mahabali was in fact grateful to Vamana for his redemption from the material world.

According to the article, Mahabali had done all his Yagas on the banks of Narmada river in Gujarat and Kerala did not even exist during the Mahabali regime.

Since Vishnu’s incarnation as Parasurama took place only after his incarnation as Vamana, it is evident that Kerala was not the kingdom of Mahabali.