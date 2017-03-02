RSS leader wants Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s head for 1 Cr

Thiruvananthapuram, March 02: An RSS leader from Madhya Pradesh has held Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPIM leader Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for the killing of its members in the Kerala and has announced a reward of Rs 1 Crore for his head, reports India Today.

Dr Chandrawat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pramukh in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, said he would even sell all his property if he has to give the reward for Pinarayi’s head.

The remarks were made in the presence of Parliamentarian Chintamani Malviya and Madhya Pradesh MLA Mohan Yadav during an event in Ujjain.

The southern state Kerala has always witnessed political murders, where the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) have lost several of their mens.

Last month, the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Santhosh in Kannur was the 8th murder to have taken place after the Pinarayi Vijayan government took over in May last year.

On last week, the Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan had said right-wing organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have been trying to divide India for the last several years.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) has adopted the organisational structure of Italy’s Mussolini and the ideology of Germany’s Hitler. The two dictators had terrorised the world,” he had said.

Pinarayi said that Nathuram Vinayak Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a weapon in the hands of the RSS. The assassination was the result of a conspiracy, he alleged.

“In India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has now identified Muslims, Christians and Communists as their internal enemies and were carrying out attacks to eliminate them,” Pinarayi Vijayan had said.

Reacting to the reward offer from RSS man, CPI-M General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha terrorist organisation.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reveals its true colours as a terrorist outfit. Will Prime Minister and his government stop remaining silent?” tweeted Yechury.

After participating in a peace meeting in Kannur on the last month, the Kerala CM said that, Kannur district, is considered state’s most violated one because of the rivalry between the CPI-M and the BJP/RSS, can be brought back to normalcy.

Prominent leaders of his CPIM, the BJP, the RSS and as well as from other parties participated in the meeting to reduce the political tension lurking in this district, where, over the years, the rival parties have lost a large number of their cadres and supporters on account of the violence.