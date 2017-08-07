RSS – Sangh Parivar led by Karnataka lobby aims at creating communal riots in Kerala

Kasaragod/Kerala, August 7: RSS along with the Sanghaparivar is planning to create communal riots in Kasaragod. It is reported that certain leaders from Mangalore are taking the initiative to create a provocation, which would lead to a communal riot. On March 21, 2012, a Madrassa teacher Riyaz Moulavi had been brutally murdered inside the mosque.

The police found that the murder was aimed to create a communal issue. The District Administration also confirmed that the messages spread in several media including social media after the murder was also aimed at arousing thoughts against the maintenance of peace in the community.

According to media reports, the RSS – Sangh Parivar is having certain other interests in focusing on the prominent community in the trade sector in Mangalore, who is from the Muslim community in Kasaragod. They also form the major economic source, which has its roots in Mumbai as well as in certain Gulf countries. Through the violent attacks, Sangh Parivar is also aiming at destroying this community economically also.

They have involvement in several series of murders in Kasaragod with communal links. Sangha Parivar is planning to launch their further operations by assigning certain Hindu-Militant troops, instead of using RSS workers.

Reportedly, these groups were behind the murders of certain prominent persons like Kalburgi, who was an Indian Scholar and the former VC of the Kannada University. In Kasaragod-South Karnataka region, it was reported that several Hindu-Militant troops had been working under the Sangh Parivar.

Since Kasaragod is located adjoint to Karnataka, the RSS – Sangh Parivar calculates that it is easy to make problems in Kasaragod district. The decision is to create problems in the northern region as well as in the coastal areas of the district. They are also in a calculation that a communal riot could destabilise the state governance and the government. The inquiry into the murder of Riyaz Moulavi has pointed towards such shocking information.

As per the police investigation reports, Riyaz Moulavi was brutally murdered on March 21st, 2017. In connection with this case, police have arrested Rajesh, Appu, Nidin and Akhilesh. Further investigation cleared the roots of the case which lead to a deliberate plan to evoke provocation among the community in which the brutally killed Riyaz Maulavi belonged to.

According to media reports, two days before the murder of Riyaz Moulavi, BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kattil has attended a public event at Kasargod. The investigating team also found that Nalin Kumar had called for a murder in his speech in the public meeting and those accused of Riyaz’s murder had attended the event.

Mangalore MP Nalin Kumar came to Kasaragod to inaugurate Advocate P Suhas memorial Khabbadi tournament organised by the BMS district committee in the Kasaragod Thalippadupp Ground. Nalinkar who made a flaming speech called for revenge for the murder of BMS leader Suhas.

Nalin Kumar was not included in Arun Jaitley’s visit to Kerala, yesterday, as this may lead to a discussion about the murder of Riyaz Moulavi. The RSS leadership is aware that security agencies have received information on their plans to create communal riots focussed on Kasaragod by the Sangh Parivar Karnataka lobby. RSS leadership has taken the investigation against Nalinkumar, very seriously, who was active in Kannur district also.