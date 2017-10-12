RSS shot down charges against Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, made their stand clear

New Delhi, October 12: BJP chief Amit Shah’s entrepreneur’s son Jay Shah become benefited after the party came to power, and also shot down the charges on his son saying that loans were obtained transparently and repaid in full with interest.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has clarified their stand that behalf of the Meeting that held in Bhopal the organization stated, the allegations have to be evidenced to make them worthy of investigation.

According to reports Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS joint general secretary stated that “If there are corruption allegations against anyone, they should be investigated. But there has to be in the first impression evidence of wrong-doing.”

He also asked whether he thought there was a case was registered against Shah junior, Mr. Hosabale replied: “It is for those who have made the accusation to prove the charge.”

Meanwhile, Jay Shah has sued The Wire to a news website, for 100 crores for defamation for reporting his firm’s revenues escalated by 16,000 times after the BJP came to power.

The entire reports also allegedly unsecured loans given to Jay Shah’s firms, including from a state-run firm that reports to the Power Ministry.

Also, RSS becoming the ideological mentor of the BJP, in which it has emphatically shot down the charges saying that loans were obtained transparently and repaid all dues in full interest