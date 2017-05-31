RTI query to govt says Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash

New Delhi, May31:In a reply to an RTI query on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Narendra Modi government said that Netaji died in a plane crash.

“After considering the reports of Shah Nawaz Committee, Justice G D Khosla Commission and Justice Mukherjee Commission of Enquiry, the government has come to the conclusion that Netaji died in the plane crash on 18.08.1945,” the Ministry of Home Affairs replied.

BOSE FAMILY NOT PLEASED

Netaji’s family has hit out at the Narendra Modi government for the RTI reply. “This is highly irresponsible… How can the Centre give such a reply at a time when the matter is still pending,” said Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji’s grand nephew and a BJP leader .

“I am a Bose family member first and then a BJP leader… Our first priority is to solve the Netaji mystery,” said Chandra Kumar Bose and demanded an apology from the Ministry of Home Affairs for “such an irresponsible act”.

“We demand an SIT be constituted which can study the declassified files and give a conclusive scientific report on what exactly happened to Netaji,” he said.

WHAT DID THE MHA SAY?

The Right to Information (RTI) application was filed by one Sayak Sen in April wherein he asked if there was any information available with the government on Gumnamibaba or Bhagwanji who lived incognito in Uttar Pradesh till 1985 and was rumoured to be Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

To this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) replied: “Some information about Gumnami Baba and Bhagwanji is available in the Mukherjee Commission report on pg-114-122. This report is available at mha.nic.in. Mukherjee Commission had come to the conclusion that Gumnami Baba/Bhagwanji was not Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose”.

The RTI applicant also asked how many files on Netaji have been declassified by the ministry. The MHA said that it has declassified all the available (37) files relating to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The RTI application asked if the government has any information regarding the whereabouts of Netaji post August 18, 1945.

Replying to the query, the MHA said that after considering the reports of various commissions, the government has arrived at the conclusion that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945.

The RTI application filed by Sayak Sen.