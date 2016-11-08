Rubix Cube World record broken by 20 year old Dutch man

November 8, 2016 | By :

Netherlands,Nov8:A  20-year old man from the Netherlands has broken the Rubik’s Cube world record, solving it in 4.74 seconds – that’s less than the time that it takes most of us to even begin.

Mats Valk broke the record at the World Cube Association’s Jawa Timur Open in Indonesia on Sunday.

He beat the previous record — set by 14-year-old Lucas Etter in 2015 — by nearly 0.2 seconds, “an eternity in the world of competitive Rubik’s cubing,” reported Time Magazine.

Valk’s average time at the competition was 6.89 seconds. His rivals averaged from 10.00 seconds to 17.78 seconds for the same “solve”, as it is called in the Rubik’s Cube competition world.

Australia’s world cube champion Feliks Zemdegs was impressed.

Zemdegs of Melbourne still holds the record, based on the average of five solves.

But Zalk now holds the record for the fastest single solve

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Purple foods with anthocyanins becomes health trend in the world over
Man wielding a knife shot dead in Brussels
World driest Atacama desert in Chile , flowers bloom over unusual rainfall and climate change
Muslim Aid UK charity builds record breaking largest samosa weighing 153.1 kg in London
Dalit girl allegedly forced by man to lift her excreta with hands outside her school at Gudhora in MP
Is it the end of the world from the heavens? Planet Nibaru on collision course with Earth says conspiracy theorists ,an apocalyptic prophecy
Top