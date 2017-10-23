Ruling party scared of losing in Gujarat Election, offers 1 crore to Patidar leader to join BJP

Ahmedabad/ Gujarat, October 23: Narendra Patel, Patidar leader, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party.

In a press conference on Sunday, Patel had displayed the Rs 10 lakh currency notes. Patel is a Patidar leader from north Gujarat and the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) Mehsana.

Earlier reports had claimed that Patel was to join BJP but by Sunday evening he changed tunes and levelled horse trading charges against it.

Last month Patel had lodged a complaint against Hardik Patel and three supporters in North Gujarat which was later withdrawn. Narendra Patel asserted that Patidar leader Varun Patel had joined BJP on Saturday evening. On Sunday, Varun took Narendra Patel to meet Gujarat BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani and other leaders.

“Varun took me around in Gandhinagar and then took me to Shree Kamalam office of the BJP and introduced me to Jitubhai Vaghani and some ministers,” said Narendra Patel, “he then took me to a room and handed over a bag of Rs 10 lakh cash as token and promised to pay me Rs 90 lakh tomorrow after a party function which I was required to attend.”

“They made a deal of Rs 1 crore on me,” added Narendra Patel. He claimed that even if BJP bestow the entire Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on him, he won’t be bought over even if he has to die fighting for the cause.

Both Congress and BJP are trying to get Patidar leaders into their parties ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017.

Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, on Saturday, had announced that he would join Congress. Two leaders from Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had shook their hands with the ruling BJP.

On Monday, Hardik Patel would meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.