Rumour mills work overtime to raise the price of edible salt to Rs200/kg in UP

LUCKNOW,Nov12: Many towns in Uttar Pradesh are reporting panic buying of salt after rumours of a shortage. In Moradabad in western Uttar Pradesh, salt was being sold in retail shops for Rs. 200 per kilogram and there was chaos outside many shops as people jostled to try and buy a packet, and more.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, a loot was reported from a prominent vegetable market in the main town. People are reported to have carried away sacks of salt with no one to stop them.

Multiple towns across UP are reporting similar incidents.

The Uttar Pradesh government has said there is absolutely no reason to panic and that there is no shortage of salt anywhere in the state. Sources in the UP police say all district police chiefs have been instructed to act against rumour mongers or shopkeepers hoarding or selling salt at a higher price.

The state’s chief secretary has spoken to all district officials and asked them to ensure things go back to normal.

However, reports of panic buying are still coming in from across the state.