Rumour-mongers celebrate Jayalalithaa’s hospital stay

Chennai, October 6: On 22nd September following high fever and dehydration, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo hospital, Chennai.

The state of Tamil Nadu is waiting for her to be back at her office, healthy. The government had maintained secrecy in disseminating information about the CM. This secrecy lead to spreading rumors as well as misconceptions about Jayalalithaa’s health status. The rumour-mongers had almost succeeded in triggering panic by using ‘credible sources’ to state that she has suffered a multiple-organ failure and entered a vegetative state.

To many old-timers, this brought back memory of what happened when Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister MGR was sick and was undergoing treatment abroad.

RUMOURS ABUZZ ON JAYALALITHAA’S HEALTH



To rubbish all these rumours, Apollo hospital authorities began to release health bulletins on Jayalalithaa’s health periodically. Although the information was basic, it satisfactorily dispelled rumours about her temporarily. And as rumours started resurfacing, Apollo started releasing its news bulletins again on Jayalalithaa’s health.

But these bulletins didn’t carry any concrete information about her health and the bulletins were not different from each other, reports indiatoday.in.

Each bulletin is worded identically — “The honorable Chief Minister has responded well to the treatment”. The honorable Chief Minister has been advised to stay at the hospital for a few days.”

The coming out of six such bulletins with the same refrain has made the gravity of the health update on Jayalalithaa a joke among the people. People, however, are actually concerned about the CM’s health.

FAKE LETTER

Recently, a fake news letter resembling Apollo’s bulletin went viral on social media.