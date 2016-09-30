Rumours on Air : Karunanidhi urged TN Government to release photo of Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Sep 30: Hoping that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who is hospitalised in Chennai Apollo Hospital for a week, will recover soon from illness, DMK Chief M Karunanidhi demanded the state government to immediately take steps to put an end to rumours surrounding her health status by releasing her photograph from the hospital. He also demanded the state governor ensure a transparent system to inform people about Jayalalithaa’s actual health status.

His statement has come a day after Apollo Hospital released its latest health bulletin, late on Thursday night, maintaining that she has responded well to the treatment. “Necessary evaluation tests are being carried out. The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised few days stay in the hospital for recuperative treatment,” said a statement by Subbiah Viswanathan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospitals.

In his statement, Karunanidhi said Jayalalithaa has been undergoing treatment in Apollo hospital for a week for fever and dehydration, as reported by a hospital bulletin last week. “Meantime, there were also reports that she had met officials and leaders in the hospital to discuss on Cauvery issue and that she herself ‘dictated’ the statement on Cauvery issue for the meeting held in Delhi. When there was a practice of issuing photographs of such meetings earlier, no such photos of her meeting in the hospital were released so far. Many of her cadres and followers remain upset about her actual health status. Still no concerned people have taken an effort to release her photo from the hospital,” he said, adding that this lack of transparency about her health status helps to spread wild rumours among public.

He said the government should immediately release the photo of Jayalalithaa from the hospital to put an end to all rumours adding that there should be a standard procedure that makes the health status of a Chief Minister transparent before public. He also reminded a similar event in 1984 when there were efforts to release the visuals of MGR (the then Chief Minister) from a hospital abroad after there were similar rumours spread about his health status among public.

Karunanidhi added that even union minister Pon Radhakrishnan who visited Apollo Hospital last day seems to have not met her inside. “There were many people like Radhakrishnan had visited the hospital but no reports of them meeting Jayalalithaa had come later,” he said.

While strongly criticising the authorities for keeping a mystery over Jayalalithaa’s health, Karunanidhi’s statement, posted on his Facebook page, repeated that despite all his ideological differences, he wish to see her back in good health to complete her duties as a Chief Minister. Ninety two year old Karunanidhi wished CM Jayalalithaa, 68, a speedy recovery.

AIADMK Spokesperson Nanjil Sampath said the photograph of Jayalalithaa could not be released as there is no permission for photography from her doctors. “She is normal. She is meeting official. She remain concerned of state affairs. She herself drafted the letter on Cauvery issue. She personally monitored and managed to control the communal tension in Coimbatore within 24 hours. All other reports are baseless,” Sampath said.