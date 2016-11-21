Rumours Of Fake 10 Rupee Coins In Circulation : Reserve Bank of India denied the news

November 21, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Nov 21: Dispelling rumours of fakeRs. 10 coin in circulation, the Reserve Bank of India asked people not to give credence to such canards and continue to accept these coins as legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation.

It has been reported that some less-informed or uninformed persons who suspect the genuineness of such coins are creating doubts in the minds of ordinary people including traders, shopkeepers, etc, impeding the circulation of these coins in certain pockets of the country causing avoidable confusion, RBI said in a statement.

“The Reserve Bank has advised members of the public not to give credence to such ill-informed notions and ignore them and continue to accept these coins as legal tender in all their transactions without any hesitation,” it said.

According to RBI as coins remain in circulation for longer periods, it is quite possible that coins of different designs and even shapes are circulating at the same time.

One such change is introduction of ‘Rupee symbol’ in coins in July 2011, it said.
An instance of this is the Rs. 10 coin with rupee symbol and the same denomination coin without rupee symbol, it said, adding both of them are legal tender and equally good for transactions, though they may look a little different.

It further said RBI puts into circulation coins minted by the Government of India and these have distinctive features.

Coins in new denominations to meet transaction needs of public and coins in new designs to reflect various themes – economic, social and cultural – are introduced from time to time, it added.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Government halts coin production; Reason-lack of storage space
Reserve Bank of India holding back Rs 2000 notes?
RBI keeps repo rate, reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent
Mobile wallets can soon enable unlimited transfer of funds, says Paytm CEO Renu Satti
RBI to issue Rs 100 coin soon, reduces printing currency notes for promoting digital transactions
RBI approves Spice Digital to process bill payments under Bharat Bill Payment System as BBPOU
Top