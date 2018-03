Rup Chand Baid, logistics company director arrested over Bank of Maharashtra loan fraud case worth Rs 836.29 crore

Mumbai, April 20: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rup Chand Baid, Director of a logistics company in Mumbai, under PMLA over Bank of Maharashtra loan fraud case of Rs 836.29 crore.

ED arrests Rup Chand Baid, Director of a logistics company in Mumbai, under PMLA over Bank of Maharashtra loan fraud case of Rs 836.29 crore pic.twitter.com/IjqKTZooEH — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

More details awaited.