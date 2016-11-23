Rupani takes up cooperative banks blues with Jaitley, Urjit

Gandhinagar, Nov 23 : Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken up with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel the problems faced by farmers because of the ban on deposit of defunct notes and cash withdrawals from District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

“The Chief Minister talked to the Finance Minister and the RBI Governor over phone and told them about problems being faced by farmers due to a ban on deposit and withdrawal of notes from district co-operative banks,” Gujarat BJP Spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a release.

“Rupani requested them to come out with a solution to the problem and ensure people do not face trouble in withdrawing Rs 2.5 lakh for marriage ceremonies,” he said.

During his conversation with Patel, Rupani stressed on the need to ensure that there is no communication gap between RBI and other banks, it said.

Pandya said Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the finance portfolio, is in constant touch with the Union Finance Ministry and the RBI to resolve problems faced by citizens in exchange, deposit and withdrawal of bank notes after the November 8 demonetisation.

People in rural areas are facing a lot of hardships as they are not able to get money out of banks due to a ban on exchanging or accepting scrapped notes imposed by RBI on DCCBs, the BJP press release said.

–IANS