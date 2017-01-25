Rupee falls 4 paise against dollar

Mumbai, Jan 25: Want to exchange your dollars? This is the time…

The rupee weakened by 4 paise to quote at 68.19 against the dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market today on month-end demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

The dollar was firm against major global currencies, which dampened rupee sentiment, but a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the fall, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee made a modest recovery to end higher by 5 paise at 68.15 against the American greenback in yet another day of extremely thin and lethargic trade.