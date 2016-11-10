Rupee hits new 2 month high of 66.34 vs US Dollar

November 10, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 10: The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to quote at fresh two-month high of 66.34 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas also supported the rupee. Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Indian rupee opens lower after hitting 2.5 year high
UP police arrest four with Rs 25 crore demonetised currency
Here are the reasons behind why Indian rupee plunges below 65 to a dollar
Rupee falls 4 paise against dollar
Demonitisation: 10 percent of banned currency notes would not come back
Indian shares dropped; Rupee drops to near record low
Top