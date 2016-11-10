Rupee hits new 2 month high of 66.34 vs US Dollar

Mumbai, Nov 10: The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to quote at fresh two-month high of 66.34 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas also supported the rupee. Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.