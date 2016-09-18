Russia calls urgent UNSC meeting amid airstrikes on Syrian army

Moscow, Sep 18 (IANS) Moscow has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting after US-led coalition airstrikes hit Syrian forces, killing 62 soldiers and wounding 100 more, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry has also demanded full and detailed explanation from Washington over the incident in Dier al-Zor, in which 62 Syrian troops were killed and over 100 injured.

Moscow stressed that it was concerned by the US airstrike targeting the Syrian army units which had been destroying the Islamic State.

The ministry added that the Russian side had never been notified of US plans to carry out bombings in the Dier al Zor area.

Earlier on Saturday Russia’s Defence Ministry said that four strikes against Syrian positions had been delivered by US-led coalition aircraft – two F-16 jet fighters and two A-10 support aircraft.

The Syrian military called the bombing a “serious and blatant aggression” against Syrian forces, and said it was “conclusive evidence” that the US and its allies support IS militants.

US Central Command later issued a statement, saying that the US-led “coalition would not intentionally strike a known Syrian military unit.” It promised to look into the incident.

