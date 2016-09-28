Tehran, Sep 28 : Russia defeated Iran 4-3 to book their place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup final.

Iran, who defeated defending champions Brazil in penalty shoot-out last Wednesday in a pre-quarterfinal match, went on to beat Paraguay 4-3 to qualify for Tuesday’s semifinal encounter against Russia, reports Efe.

Russia will now face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Argentina and Portugal while Iran will play in Saturday’s third-place match against the loser of Wednesday’s semi-final in Cali.