Russia defeated Iran 4-3 to book their place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup final

September 28, 2016 | By :

Tehran, Sep 28 :  Russia defeated Iran 4-3 to book their place in the FIFA Futsal World Cup final.

Iran, who defeated defending champions Brazil in penalty shoot-out last Wednesday in a pre-quarterfinal match, went on to beat Paraguay 4-3 to qualify for Tuesday’s semifinal encounter against Russia, reports Efe.

Russia will now face the winner of Wednesday’s semi-final between Argentina and Portugal while Iran will play in Saturday’s third-place match against the loser of Wednesday’s semi-final in Cali.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
50,000 Russia-linked bots, retweeted Donald Trump during 2016 US polls
Russian billionaire loses 40% wealth after divorcing Putin’s daughter
Russia officially kicked off its presidential election campaign
RIC condemn terrorism in all forms, reiterate commitment for UN
President Ram Nath Kovind calls on foreign ministers of Russia, China
Russia to assist India to set up national disaster management centre in the country
Top