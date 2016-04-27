Russia shows interest in Kejriwal government’s odd-even vehicle scheme

New Delhi, Apr.27: Russia has shown interest in the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme being actively promoted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. A Russian delegation, headed by Sergey Andreykin, the First Deputy Head of the Department for Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure, Government of Moscow, met Delhi's Transport Minister Gopal Rai. Both sides discussed the Indian capital's transport system and the Russians raised querries about the odd-even rule being implemented by city government and its impact. "The objective of the visit was to exchange experiences in the development of transport and logistic infrastructure. The problems in operation of urban transport i.e. Metro, Rail and CNG run DTC buses were discussed and the experiences of both the countries that how to overcome these problems, were discussed at length," an official statement issued by the Delhi government said after the meeting. The Government of Delhi has enforced the odd-even rule twice -- once between January 1 and January 15, and the second time between April 15 and April 30 this year. The city government claims that the scheme has helped to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion in the national capital.