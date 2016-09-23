Russia snubs India, holds joint military exercise with Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 23: So, news reports that Russia had called off its joint military exercise with Pakistan, are seemingly untrue.

Pakistani Lt General ‏Asim Bajwa, who is director general ISPR, tweeted saying, “A contingent of Russian ground forces arrived Pak for 1st ever Pak- Russian joint exercise (2 weeks) from 24 Sep to 10 Oct 2016.”

ISPR or Inter-Services Public Relations is in principle, an administrative military media arm of the Pakistan Army to broadcast and coordinate military news.

India had beaten its chest at the Russia’s snub to Pakistan and saying Russias move was a big diplomatic gain for India as it had decided to isolate Pakistan at international level.

India had urged Russia to reconsider its decision to hold joint military drills with Pakistan.

Pakistan and Russia were scheduled to conduct the Druzhba-2016 tactical exercises from September 24-October 7 in Rattu and Cherat.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry had sent a letter to Kremlin soon after the Islamabad confirmed about excercise.

In its letter, India said that Moscow should keep New Delhis sensitivity in mind while conducting joint military drills with Pakistan.