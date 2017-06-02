Russia to supply S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to India

ST PETERSBURG,June2: Russia today said it was preparing to supply S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India and both governments were “simply discussing” the terms. Pre-contract preparations underway on the supplies of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes to India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters in St Petersburg.

“Pre-contract preparations are underway on the supplies of S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes to India,” he said. “It is difficult to say yet how much time they will take.