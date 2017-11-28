Russia to assist India to set up national disaster management centre in the country

Moscow/Russia, November 28: Russia would assist India to set up a national disaster management centre to handle disaster and other emergency situations in the country.

An agreement was made in this regard in a meeting between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Minister for Emergency Situations Vladimir Puchkov in Moscow today.

The two sides concurred that EMERCOM of Russia would participate with India in the foundation of the National Crisis Management Center (NCMC) in India, an official declaration said.

Singh had an elaborate talk with Puchkov on collaboration in catastrophe administration. They explored the advance made on the concurrence of catastrophe administration marked in 2010.

They additionally conceded to a program of preparing of experts and sharing of each other’s encounters and also best practices in the field of Disaster Management, the announcement said.

The two pioneers later marked a joint usage get ready for 2018-19 for collaboration in an emergency situation management.

Singh likewise met Nikolai Patrushev, secretary, Security Council of Russian Federation on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides fortified their assurance to additionally reinforce their participation in the segments of security and counter-terrorism.

They also reviewed the implementation of the agreement on information security signed in October 2016.

Both sides also welcomed the ongoing cooperation and the regular exchange of visits between the two National Security Councils.

During his three-day visit to Russia, Singh will visit the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and hold talks with its Director Alexander Bortnikov.

Later, he will attend a reception organised by the Indian community.

