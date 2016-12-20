Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov shot dead by gunman in Turkey

New York [USA], Dec. 20 : Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot dead on Monday by an unidentified gunman.

The assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey was a “terror attack,” the CNN quoted a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry as saying.

“Today is a tragic day in the history of the Russian Federation. During a public event, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov got wounded and died later. We qualify what happened as a terror attack. We are currently in contact with the Turkish authorities who are assuring us that a thorough and comprehensive investigation will be conducted,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russian television.

“Murderers will be punished. Terrorism won’t sustain. We’ll fight it. A memory about this outstanding diplomat will always remain in our hearts. He’s a diplomat who’s contributed a lot in fighting terrorism during his career,” she added.

A video circulating on social media shows the shooting of the ambassador and the gunman is heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar (God is great). Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria!”

“Get back! Get back!” the man can be heard shouting in Turkish as he waves a gun.

“Only death will remove me from here. Everyone who has taken part in this oppression will one by one pay for it,” he said.

Authorities haven’t said who they believe was responsible for the attack.

Anadolu reported that the gunman had been neutralized. But it was not immediately clear whether the attacker was killed or captured by police.

The attack occurred while Karlov was attending the opening of an exhibition at a contemporary arts centre in Ankara. (ANI)