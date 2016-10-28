Russian high jumper Chicherova appeals against IOC ruling

Moscow, Oct 28 (IANS) Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to strip her of 2008 Olympics bronze over doping charges, her husband Gennady Chernovol said on Friday.

The IOC announced on October 6 its decision to strip Chicherova of the 2008 Olympic bronze after the reanalysis of her doping sample tested positive for the banned performance enhancing drug Turinabol, reports Tass.

“Anna has submitted an appeal with CAS against the decision of the IOC. You will all know the rest of the details later,” Chernovol said.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) stated on October 7 that all 2008-2010 results achieved by Chicherova would be annulled if she did not turn to the Swiss-based CAS.

The Russian national team finished the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in third place in the medals standings, having won a total of 73 medals (23 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze).

The IOC Executive Board convened a special session on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio. As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, over 100 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances – at least 60 from the 2008 Games and about 40 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medallists from both Olympics.

–IANS

