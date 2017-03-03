Russian military seizures Palmyra from ISIS

New York, March 03: The Syrian Government forces in alliance with the Russian military has recaptured its ancient city of Palmyra from the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Syrian army on Thursday announced in a statement that the City of Palmyra is under the control of the Syrian forces, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The success of the Syrian Government came after the Islamic State marched back to the city in December in a surprise assault that seemed to have caught the Syrian army unaware.

The Islamic State surge was the primary offensive operation conducted by the militants in additional than eighteen months and raised fears that they were on the advance once more.

The operation to retake Palmyra was supported by the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah. (ANI)