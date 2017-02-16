Russian model Viki Odintcova atop 1,000 ft skyscraper for death defying photoshoot in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 16:Russian model Viki Odintcova took the social media with a storm lately as she went for a near-death photoshoot in Dubai.

The 23-year old model went atop a 1,000 ft skyscraper Cayan Tower in Dubai to get a perfect picture.

This was not all. The Instagram queen did this death-defying photo shoot, without any safety measures. Instead, it was just one male assistant who helped him in this bizarre photoshoot.

Yes! Viki hung from one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers holding the hand of her assistant.

The lady uploaded the video of her hair-raising adventure on her Instagram account.

From reality Ph: @a_mavrin #MAVRIN #MAVRINmodels #VikiOdintcova @sashatikhomirov #Dubai A post shared by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:50am PST

In the video, Viki is seen standing on the edge of the 1,000 ft high building as she tilts backwards holding the hand her oh her assistant.

Full video (link in bio)! @a_mavrin #MAVRINmodels #MAVRIN #VikiOdintcova #Dubai A post shared by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:12am PST

If this didn’t send a chill down your spine, her next stunt would definitely do.

The diva later hung herself literally off the skyscrapper and that too just holding hand of her bearded assistant.

Scary isn’t it?

While her spine-chilling video has got the social media users go berserk, Odintcova has admitted that she too was nervous before doing this photoshoot.

“I still cannot believe that I did it. Every time I watch this video, my palms get sweaty,” Viki told a British daily.

Interestingly, Viki Odintcova isn’t the first one to have such death-defying photoshoots. In fact, there has been a trend lately wherein several people have gone to take some bizarre selfies atop highest buildings.

While many find it adventurous, some even lost their lives in this attempt.