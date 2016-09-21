Russian Motovezedhody’s Taurus 2×2 is a foldable All-Terrain Motorcycle, a perfectly amazing DIY kit

Russia, September 21: Taurus 2×2 All-Terrain Motorcycle commands a retail price of approx 35,000 Russian Rubles (US$980 or about INR 62,000) and is the motorcycle world’s equivalent to a four wheel drive car, reports rushlane.com.

Taurus 2×2 All-Terrain Motorcycle built by Russian firm Motovezedhody. It can tackle the toughest and most challenging of terrains. Weighing just 132 pound, two wheel drive motorbike that can be taken apart in a matter of 5 minutes and can fit into the boot of a car while it is presented in DIY kits. It possesses massive 12” wide, 25” high tyres allowing it to take on terrains otherwise only suited for four wheel drive vehicles.



Offered in two models – 2×2 Taurus 2 and 2×2 Taurus 2m, the former is the lightweight versions while the latter is heavier and sturdier and the more powerful of the two. Taurus 2×2 is powered by a Honda GX210 engine offering 7 bhp power and top speed of 35 kmph. The engine gets mated to a 3 speed transmission and possesses brake discs on intermediate shafts.

It gets a list of options that include headlight, electric start and battery. While the Taurus 2×2 is currently on sale in Russia, Motovezedhody does plan sales in international markets sometime by the end of this year.