Russian photographer creates viral photo near Burj Khalifa holding wife

Dubai, Jan 18:Russian photographer Murad Osmann, who holds his wife Nataly Zakharova’s hand as she tries to leave him against the backdrop of spectacular views of the world.

The couple’s breathtaking photos takenÂ atÂ iconic landmarks are an Instagram sensation. The world travellers recently visited Dubai — the city that boasts ofÂ the desert, the sea and everything else in between. The photographs of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Burj Al ArabÂ and skyscrapers along Sheikh Zayed Road make the city look ethereal.

The uniqueÂ series of photographs under project ‘FollowMeTo’ originated when the couple was in Barcelona on vacation.

Murad told Mail Online: “Nataly was a bit annoyed that I was always taking pictures of everything, so she grabbed my hand and tried to pull me forward. That said it didn’t stop me from doing photos while she was pulling me. So that’s how it all started.”