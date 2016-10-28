Russian President Vladimir Putin opposes setting time limit for signing post World War II peace treaty with Japan

October 28, 2016 | By :

Moscow, Oct 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his opposition to setting a time frame for the signing of a post World War II peace treaty between Russia and Japan.

“This is a case where it is impossible and even harmful, in my opinion, to determine any time limits,” Russia’s Tass news agency quoted him as saying.

Putin made the remarks at a forum in Sochi, in reply to a question from a Japanese representative who asked if a peace treaty could be signed in the next two, three or four years, reports the Japan Times.

Spat over four Russian-held island which are claimed by the Japanese has prevented the two countries from concluding a postwar peace treaty.

The dispute is expected to be a prominent topic of discussion in a summit between Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan in December this year.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Russian billionaire loses 40% wealth after divorcing Putin’s daughter
Four Nations hockey: India thrash Japan 4-2 to remain unbeaten
Putin takes an icy plunge on Epiphany
Days after Hawaii missile alert error; Japan broadcaster issues false alarm about North Korea’s missile 
This Japanese island is the most trending travel spot on Earth
South Korean president calls sex slave deal with Japan incorrect 
Top