Russian President Vladimir Putin opposes setting time limit for signing post World War II peace treaty with Japan

Moscow, Oct 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his opposition to setting a time frame for the signing of a post World War II peace treaty between Russia and Japan.

“This is a case where it is impossible and even harmful, in my opinion, to determine any time limits,” Russia’s Tass news agency quoted him as saying.

Putin made the remarks at a forum in Sochi, in reply to a question from a Japanese representative who asked if a peace treaty could be signed in the next two, three or four years, reports the Japan Times.

Spat over four Russian-held island which are claimed by the Japanese has prevented the two countries from concluding a postwar peace treaty.

The dispute is expected to be a prominent topic of discussion in a summit between Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan in December this year.