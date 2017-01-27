Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes robotic weapons development in his country

Moscow, Jan 27: Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed the development of robotic weapons by his country’s arms companies to radically change the entire arms system for the conventional armed forces.

During a meeting of the Russian military-industrial commission, Putin explained that the development of autonomous robotic systems is very important in the future, Efe news reported on Thursday.

“These systems could radically change the spectrum of weaponry for the general purpose forces,” he advised.

The Russian leader pointed out that this development must take into consideration “the clear understanding of the potential conflicts’ nature and mainstream trends in the development of armed forces both globally and domestically.”

In the midst of what seems to be a return to the Cold War between Russia and the West, at least until US President Donald Trump came to power, Russia and NATO have strengthened their military presence on the borders between this country and Eastern Europe.

Some European countries, especially Poland and the three Baltic republics, consider that their security is threatened by the Kremlin’s decision to annex the Crimean peninsula and support pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

